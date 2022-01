President Abdel Fattah El Sisi recieved at Cairo International Airport on Monday 24/1/2022 Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who landed in Egypt for a two-day visit, said Presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

The national anthems of Egypt and Algeria were played upon Tebboune's arrival at Ettihadiya Palace to meet Sisi.

Then a session of bilateral talks was held between the two presidents.