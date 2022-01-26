Egypt: Planning Min. Urges UNDP to Support Egypt's Key Development Priorities

Planning Minister Hala el Said said on Tuesday the Planning Ministry looks forward to working with UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti and his team here to support key development priorities in Egypt, including achieving Egypt Vision 2030 goals.

Discussing ways of boosting cooperation with UNDP, Said reviewed the ministry's significant roles in outlining long, medium, and short-term sustainable development plans and implementing strategies in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The ministry draws up the annual investment plan, evaluates the proposed investment projects for each party, and determines its investment plan, as well as working on diversifying sources of financing development plans and programs and enhancing partnership mechanisms with the private sector, civil society, and development partners, Said mentioned.

The minister stressed the important role played by the UNDP in launching the Egypt Human Development Report 2021 after a 10-year hiatus, noting the UN program works on widening the scope of the strategic partnership to support the management of the comprehensive and multi-sectoral crisis in Egypt.

She pointed out that Fracassetti's mission in Egypt comes on time given that the government prepares to launch a national family development project and implement the second phase of the Decent Life initiative.

Meanwhile, Fracassetti hailed the close cooperation and partnership with the Egyptian ministry that resulted in many positive outcomes, saying he looks forward to widening horizons of cooperation on the Decent Life initiative to develop the Egyptian countryside and achieve the SDGs.

