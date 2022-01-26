Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Fifty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Anseba and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, twenty-seven patients are from Testing Stations in Asmara, Central Region. Eighteen patients are from Testing Stations in Senafe (8), Mendefera (5), Dubarwa (4), and Adi-Keih (1); Southern Region. Ten patients are from Testing Stations in Habero (8), and Keren (2); Anseba Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (2), and Dahlak (1); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, eighty-nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (45), Central (42), and Gash Barka (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,871 while the number of deaths stands at 95.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,390.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

25 January 2022