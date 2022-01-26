Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabes Logs One More Fatality, 216 New Infections

25 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabes governorate saw one more fatality of the coronavirus and 216 new infections, after returning the results of 603 tests, the Local Health Directorate announced on Tuesday.

Most of the new cases were recorded in south Gabes (91 cases), Gabes City (48 cases) and El hamma (35 cases).

The overall number of infections recorded in the governorate since the outbreak has therefore risen to 24,446, including 23,354 recoveries.

There are currently 31 patients receiving treatment in different health facilities in the region, according to the same source.

