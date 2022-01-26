Tunisia: Sfax Logs 4 Coronavirus Deaths, 908 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Four people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Sfax governorate, where the pandemic has caused 1,902 fatalities in total, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Tuesday.

Another 908 people have contracted the virus, among 2,005 tested, or a 45% positivity rate.

This brings the overall number of infections in Sfax to 69,271, including 59,291 recoveries.

There are currently 19 patients in intensive care, 77 admitted to Hédi Chaker Hospital and 24 others receiving treatment in private health facilities in the region, according to the same source.

On the other hand, 1,204,599 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the governorate since the start of the national jab drive in March 2021.