Ghana Records 277 More Covid - 19 Cases

Ghana has recorded 277 more cases of coronavirus (COVID -19), shooting up the country's case count to 154,891 as at last Friday.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 147,310 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll is currently at 1,357 with 38 people in severe condition and nine in a critical state and the GHS has pegged the country's active case at 6,224.

Routine surveillance conducted indicated 57,401 tested positive out of 472,271 total number of tests conducted, while 90,905 people tested positive through contact tracing out of 979,847 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 6,585 people tested positive out of 747,407 tests conducted.

The service, therefore, said it had so far conducted 2,199,525 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March last two years with a positivity rate of 7.0 per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 86,313 confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 22,234 cases.

Western has 8, 213 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,943 cases.

The Service also said that Central had 5,393 confirmed cases while Bono East had 2,910 cases.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, had a total of 5,869 cases and the Western North has 1,094 cases.

The Bono Region has a total of 2,277 cases followed by the Northern Region with 1,858 cases.

Ahafo Region has 1,132 cases, Upper East 1,697, Oti, 919, Upper West, 805 cases, Savannah, 291 and the North East with 358 cases.

The Service has cautioned that the non-observance of the safety protocols could cause a spike in infections across the country.

The GHS has implored the entire populace to stringently adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol, including staying at home if they had nothing doing in town, observing the social distancing protocol and avoiding hand shaking.

It reminded people to mask up properly, particularly when leaving home, and washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.