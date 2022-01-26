Ghana: GNFS Cautions Against Fuel Siphoning

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has cautioned the public against siphoning of fuel from vehicles to prevent explosion and fire outbreaks in communities.

The advice follows a tanker explosion at Kaase in the Ashanti Region, last Friday, resulting in injuries of people and rendering others homeless.

The Head of Public Relations of the GNFS, AssistantChief Fire Officer (ACFO) Timothy Osafo Affum, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday, warned that petrol is volatile and illegal siphoning of fuel poses grave danger to the public.

"When siphoning fuel at illegal points, its activities is a recipe for disaster and pose grave danger to human lives and properties,"he indicated.

ACFO Affum stated that as part of efforts to ensure safety, the GNFS has intensified its public education on the need to ensure safety.

He appealed to the public to report culprits to the police for immediate action, adding that fire safety is a shared responsibility and all must be involved to protect lives and properties

The Ghanaian Times gathered that there was a tanker explosion at Kaase in the Ashanti Region, resulting in the injury of people and rending others homeless.

The affected area was alleged to be a hideout for individuals engaged in illegal fuel activities.

Reports indicated that some individuals were using gallons in siphoning fuel from the tanker at a hideout when it went up into flames.

The fire was said to have spread to an abandoned factory in the area where the explosion was reported to have started.

It took the intervention of personnel from the GNFS from Kumasi to extinguish the fire to save the situation. Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the fire outbreak has commenced.