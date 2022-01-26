Egypt: FM,French Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties, Climate Cooperation Over Phone

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri received a phone call on Tuesday 25/1/2022 from his French Counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian during which they discussed bilateral coordination, along with the close ties binding the two friendly countries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said the two ministers discussed cooperation files and agreed to continue cooperation in a way that helps realize the interests of the two peoples.

The ministers also took up cooperation in the climate change file, he said.

Shoukri is appointed as president designate for the 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), set for later in the year in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh.

The foreign minister said Egypt will press UNFCCC signatory countries for honoring their pledges and putting their commitments as regards the Paris Agreement on climate change into effect, with a view to promoting international efforts to face up to climate changes and support developing countries, especially in Africa in this regard, said the spokesman.

Shoukri said he is looking forward to further boosting cooperation with France in the climate change file, he said.

The two ministers also discussed a number of issues of joint interest, along with the latest developments in the Lebanese arena, he added. They underlined full support to all political drives towards realizing stability in Lebanon, the spokesman said.

As for the situation in Libya, Shoukri reiterated the importance of holding the Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections as scheduled, in parallel with reaching a political solution by Libyan powers, he added.

The foreign minister also accentuated the importance of bringing all foreign attempts to interfere into the Libyan affairs to a halt and getting all foreign troops and mercenaries out of the country, within a limited timeline, in line with international legitimacy resolutions including, Berlin Conference on Libya and Paris Summit on Libya, according to the spokesman.

