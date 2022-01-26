Egypt: President El-Sisi Congratulates Egyptians On National Police Day and January 25th Revolution

President El-Sisi Congratulates Egyptians on National Police Day and January 25th Revolution

Telegram

The 25th of January will remain immortal in the memory of Egyptians, reminding us of the heroism of the policemen, who, at the battle of Ismailia in 1952, set a good example of sacrifice and redemption for the sake of the homeland, whatever the difficulties.

The police heroes have been taking inspiration from this brave spirit over the past years. They gave their lives to rid the country of the scourge of terrorism. With their blood, they opened the way to development and a decent life for the people, in accordance with the demands of the Egyptians in January 25th revolution.

As I congratulate all Egyptians on the occasion of Police Day and the January 25th Revolution, I call on everyone to mobilize efforts for a better future that Egypt deserves.