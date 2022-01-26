Egypt: Address By President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi During the Joint Press Conference With the President of the Algerian Republic

press release

Address by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi During the Joint Press Conference with the President of the Algerian Republic

My brother, Your Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It gives me great pleasure to welcome my brother, His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on his first official visit, to his second country, "Egypt," wishing him a good stay.

I grab this opportunity to express Egypt's deep appreciation for the strong historical ties with Algeria in light of the brotherly relations between the two peoples, and their common destiny and goals.

Today, I held intensive and constructive discussions with President Tebboune, over various bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest. Such consultations have reflected our common political will towards strengthening distinguished relations between the two countries and taking them towards broader horizons.

This is supposed to be done through activating the cooperation frameworks, in addition to the consultation and coordination mechanisms at all levels, taking into account the common challenges facing Egypt and Algeria, including achieving comprehensive development, confronting the external interference in the region, combating terrorism and extremist ideology, and preserving the concept of the state and the role of its national institutions.

Within this context, we have agreed upon:

Developing cooperation in the fields of economic, investment and trade, and overcoming any obstacles in this regard in a manner that achieves the comprehensive development goals between both countries, and maximize the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.

Directing the relevant bodies in both countries to expediently start the preparation procedures for the next session of the Joint Higher Committee and the political consultation mechanism in a manner that serves the efforts of boosting relations, deepening the bilateral partnership between the two countries, and strengthening the cooperation and coordination frameworks towards all issues of common interest.

Continuing the intensive cooperation in the field of combating terrorism in all its forms, and the need for the international community to adopt a comprehensive approach for confronting terrorism within its comprehensive concept and its various dimensions, in addition to continuing to confront all terrorist organizations, without exception or discrimination, and intensifying the efforts in order to undermine their capabilities of attracting or recruiting new elements, and drying up their sources of funding.

In this regard, I highly applauded Algeria's efforts to counter terrorism in the Sahel and Sahara region, amidst the challenges in that region.

On the other side, we tackled the latest developments on the Arab arena. We had consensually agreed on the significance of advancing the mechanisms of joint Arab action, in a way to maintain Arab national security and safeguard the unity and sovereignty of the wealth of Arab countries. In this context, I cannot fail to express Egypt's sincere wishes of success to fraternal Algeria in the presidency of the upcoming Arab Summit.

We discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian Question and the efforts exerted to preserve the rights of the fraternal Palestinian people. We also tackled the way to attain their aspirations in independent state established on the borders of June 4, 1967, with "East Jerusalem" as its capital.

We also discussed the developments in the Libyan crisis, where we agreed in visions on the necessity of holding the presidential and parliamentary elections simultaneously and the exit of all foreign forces, mercenaries and foreign fighters without exception, and within a specific time period in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions, and the outcomes of the Paris and Berlin tracks in a manner that returns Libya to the Libyans, and achieves its unity , sovereignty and stability.

On the other hand, we discussed the issue of Egyptian water security, as it is part of Arab national security, and we agreed on the need to preserve Egypt's rights to water, as it is a crucial issue. President Tebboune, on his part, valued the efforts exerted by Egypt to reach a comprehensive and equitable agreement regarding rules for filling and operating the "Renaissance Dam".

We also agreed to strengthen our efforts in Africa, in light of the important role played by Egypt and Algeria in this regard, in addition to resume the coordination and cooperation efforts within the framework of the African Union, and to continue the efforts of supporting peace, security, and development in Africa so as to enable it to overcome any challenges and to achieve prosperity and stability, for the people of our African continent.

My brother, Your Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,

It gives me a great pleasure to meet you today and I look forward to further close bilateral cooperation to achieve the interests of our two brotherly peoples and fulfil their aspirations. I would also wish for Algeria all the best, stability and prosperity under your far-sighted leadership. I welcome you again in your second country, Egypt.

You are most welcomed!