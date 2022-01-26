Egypt: Algeria's Tebboune Lays Wreath At Sadat's Grave in Egypt Visit

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria laid wreaths at the tomb of late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and the Unknown Soldier memorial during his Tuesday visit to Egypt.

Tebboune said after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi that their views on regional issues are "identical"

He added that consultations between the two countries will be intensified as Algiers prepares for hosting the Arab League summit this year.

For his part, Sisi welcomed the visit during "a critical time in which the region witnesses successive developments." He said the two countries are committee to furthering their strong strategic alliance that enhances the unity of the Arab and African ranks before all challenges.