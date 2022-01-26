Egypt's First Lady Hails Sacrifices of Egyptian Policemen

Egypt's First Lady Entissar El Sisi said that policemen always show that defending the homeland is a "settled doctrine."

"Today we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Egyptian Police Day which commemorates the heroic deeds of policemen," the president's spouse added on her social media pages on Tuesday 25/1/2022.

She paid tribute to the mothers of martyrs, saying that if it were not for their sacrifices, the county would not have been able to achieve security and start the development route.

MENA