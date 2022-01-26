South Africa Stagnates in Fight Against Corruption - Transparency International

analysis

Transparency International, a global movement working towards ridding business, governments, civil society and ordinary people of corruption, on Tuesday released its annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report. The CPI measures the levels of perceived corruption in the public sectors of 180 countries.

'Two years into the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, this year's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reveals that corruption levels have stagnated worldwide. Despite commitments on paper, 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption over the last decade and this year 27 countries hit historic lows in their CPI score. Meanwhile, human rights and democracy across the world are under assault," reads the report.

See the CPI Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report here.

It says that South Africa is among the 131 countries that have over the past 10 years stagnated in ranking, scoring 44 on a scale of 0 to 100, alongside countries such as Tunisia, Ghana, Hungary, Kuwait and Senegal. At the top of the scale (in the 80s) are Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland, and right at the bottom are Somalia and Syria, with 11 and 13.

Karam Singh, the executive director of civil society organisation Corruption Watch, asserted: "It is extremely...