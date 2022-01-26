Liberia: Lack of Textbooks, Libraries Fails Students

High school principal laments

The Principal at the Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff High School Mr. Vamuyah Sheriff has attributed the failure of Liberian students to the lack of adequate textbooks and laboratories.

"I'm glad that [an] official from the Ministry of Education is here because we are quite aware that the reason behind students failing in national exams is due to [the] lack of textbooks and laboratory," said Mr. Sheriff.

Speaking at the Monrovia City Hall during the honoring ceremony of the Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff High School for topping the just-ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) - Liberia, Mr. Sheriff extend gratitude to his teachers for standing along with the institution.

Assistant Education Minister Mr. Tarnue Mawolo agreed that the limitation of Liberian students in national exams is due to lack of sufficient textbooks and libraries.

He extolled the administration of the Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff High School for ably preparing its students which resulted in great success, making the institution a top-performing school.

Additionally, Mr. Mawolo explained that the decision of President George Manneh Weah to pay students' WASSCE fees was to lift the burden off the shoulders of their struggling parents.

"You may not understand, but the president's decision to have paid WASSCE fees for students is to remove the burden from struggling parents," said Mr. Mawolo.

Michael Doe, Jr., of the Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff High School, extended profound appreciation to the City Government, particularly Mayor Jefferson Koijee for his continuous support given to the student community.

He also used the occasion to thank President George Manneh Weah for investing in the education sector of the country, particularly over the payment of WASSCE fees for students.

For her part, Haja Kamara, dux of the school applauded the Monrovia City Corporation for recognizing the students' efforts.

She also called on her colleagues not to give up on their education, adding that success doesn't come on a civil platter.

"When your parents send you to school, at the end of the year the report card belongs to them," she said.