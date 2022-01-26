Liberia: Clar Hope Foundation Makes Headway

Clar Hope Foundation, owned and operated by the First Lady of Liberia, Clar Marie Weah is reportedly making significant strides with its multipurpose complex, City of Hope, intended to accommodate disadvantaged girls and orphans at 85 percent completion, President George Manneh Weah discloses here.

First Lady Weah is passionate about improving the lives of less fortunate Liberians, particularly empowering girls with education and skills.

Her husband, President Weah, says when completed, the City of Hope will provide quality education to 200 girls between ages 3 and 5, as well as serve as a refuge, home, and rehabilitation center for destitute Liberians, including disadvantaged youths, orphans, and street girls.

Speaking before the 54th Liberian Legislature in joint session on Monday, 24 January when he presented his legislative agenda for 2022 and reported on the state of the nation for the previous year, President Weah detailed that the complex is comprised of modern dormitories to accommodate students and staff, a vocational training center, two academic buildings with a 300-student capacity, an administrative building, a number of guest houses, conference center, and clinic.

The President notes that the Clar Hope Foundation in 2021 also built old folks home in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County named the Decontee Home for the Elderly.

He says the 29-bed-room facility seeks to restore the desired respect and dignity that senior citizens deserve through quality care.

"Although this old folks home was built with funds raised by the Clar Hope Foundation, I have learned from a reliable source that they intend to turn the building over to the relevant Government agencies, free of charge", says President Weah.

Besides, he says through the Office of the First Lady, a modern vocational training center has been built for the Army Wives Association at the Edward B. Kesselly Barracks along the Robertsfield Highway in Margibi county.

The facility comprises offices, classrooms and a conference hall. First Lady Weah intends to boost the capacity development of hundreds of women and girls from military families, thus enabling them to earn a decent living and support their families.

President Weah reveals the project is expected to be dedicated in the next few days.

Another infrastructure development project of the Clar Hope Foundation is the Rock Hill Restoration Project, which aims to restore clean and safe drinking water to some 16,000 residents of Rock Hill Community in Paynesville for the first time in more than 70 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Allow me to thank you, Clar, for your charitable good works in the interest of the Liberian people", says President Weah.

A Jamaican, First Lady Clar Marie Weah is a professional nurse, businesswoman, philanthropist and advocate for social justice.

The President notes that in addition to her official duties and responsibilities as First Lady of the Republic of Liberia, Madam Clar Marie Weah has shown a keen interest in charitable good works, including infrastructure to accommodate less fortunate citizens.

The First Lady established the Clar Hope Foundation in 2018 in her drive to help Liberians move towards prosperity and in support of her husband's developmental roadmap, the Pro-poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity (PADP).https://thenewdawnliberia.com/first-lady-clar-weah-dedicates-award-to-liberian-women/ Story by Jonathan Browne