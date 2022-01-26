Liberia: Sen. Steve Zargo - Pres. Weah Failed On His Promises

The faction of the opposition Liberty Party headed by Senator Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence has responded to President George Manneh Weah's annual message, saying that the President has failed on his promises to the people.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Tuesday, January 25, factional chairman Senator Stephen J.H. Zargo, noted that President Weah has failed to implement those things he outlined in 2018 as his priorities.

He says the President promised access to healthcare, to create jobs, stop corruption, restore the independence of the judicial system, protect and improve the lives of Liberians, but after four years, he has failed to deliver on his promises.

Sen. Zargo continues that the President has disappointed Liberians, including those who voted for him in 2017, adding that Mr. Weah's plan for Bali Island was never mentioned in his address, while his Coastal Highway pronouncement remains an abstract thought, and promise of bringing 6,000 teachers from Nigeria has become wishful thinking.

He describes the past four years under the Weah administration as devastating, saying that times are now harder for Liberians as compared to when the President took office.

"Food is unaffordable for average Liberians, adequate healthcare is a dream, crimes against women are on the increase and without proper judicial recourse, while inflation drives more Liberians beyond the poverty line", the Senator laments.

He says President Weah and supporters are always in a state of denial relative to the wellbeing of Liberians, noting that the 2022 Annual Message delivered by the President is reminiscent of the past that has been with elaborate promises.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Lofa County Senator recalls that during Liberia's 174th Independence Celebration when leaders were seeking ways forward for the country, President Weah was busy releasing songs for Rita Marley, widow of the late Jamaican Reggae Superstar Bob Marley, and also during the 2021 Christmas season when many ordinary Liberians could not afford food and other basic needs, the President was in studio making song, telling Liberians "My Christmas on you O-O."

"Why would the President display his material possessions that an average Liberian can only dream of, requesting Christmas from the very people he has helped to make poor. How could a President mock Liberians who live below the poverty line?" He asks.

Meanwhile, the LP factional chair is calling on the government to reduce unnecessary spending and redirect savings to the workforce, saying that government needs to invest in women and the youth.

He also notes that growth in the Agriculture sector is obstructed because of lack of support.