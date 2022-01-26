Ghana: LCB Worldwide, GUTA Fumigate Markets in E/R

The LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited in collaboration with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), has taken the fumigation of market centres in the country to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

Thousands of shops in the city, spanning six market centres namely, Central Market, Juaben Serwaa Market, Adweso Market, Zongo Market, Agatha Market and Beads Market were fumigated on Sunday, in an effort to help quell the spread of COVID-19.

This comes on the back of a similar fumigation exercise jointly carried out by GUTA and LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited at the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market in the Greater Accra Region a fortnight ago

Outlining why the company decided to partner GUTA to embark on the market centres fumigation project, the Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr Kareem Abu said as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR), it viewed the market centres as COVID-19 prone areas due to their crowded nature.

"We believe the traders are highly prone to the COVID-19 virus because of the way they are usually crowded in the market. We know that most of them do not adhere to the safety protocols, especially the wearing of nose masks. They exchange money with customers and all that and so naturally these are groups that are prone to catching the virus and it was very easy taking the decision to do the market centres," he said.

According to Mr Abu the company had decided to intensify the exercise since the inception of the fourth wave of the virus, explaining that plans were afoot to cover market centres across the country.

"As a company we are resolute in our conviction that we must give back to society and we cannot have the expertise, experience and resources and not put them to use for the benefit of the Ghanaian people," Mr Abu said.

The Vice President of GUTA, Mr Clement Boateng, underscored the importance of fumigating the market centres in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"GUTA is very keen on the welfare of its members and so this partnership with LCB Worldwide comes in handy. We aim to ensure that we reduce drastically, the risk of our members catching the virus and ensure that they operated in a conducive environment," he said in an interview with the media during the exercise.

He was optimistic that the exercise would yield the right benefits to the trading community and the country at large.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, Mr Isaac Appau, on his part expressed delight at the efforts of LCB Worldwide and GUTA to offer some relief to the traders through the fumigation exercise.

"This could not have come at a better time when government was doing all within its power to win the COVID-19 fight. I'm delighted and New Juaben South and Koforidua is grateful to LCB Worldwide and GUTA for this great initiative. It will go a long way to help the traders operate in a safe environment," he stressed.