Ghana: OSP Begins Probe Into Banking, Financial Sector Crisis

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has commenced full investigations into the banking and financial sector crisis, which precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions.

The investigations target alleged corruption and corruption-related deposit-taking institutions and financial holding companies, said a statement signed by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor.

The state invites members of the public who have knowledge of corruption committed or corruption-related offences to lodge complaints with the OSP against any official in this regard.

"The OSP assures the public that all necessary and reasonable steps shall be taken to protect the safety and welfare of all informers, whistleblowers and witnesses."

It said any official found culpable and complicit would be arrested and prosecuted.

Between 2017 and 2019, the Bank of Ghana undertook lots of cleanup in the banking sector and this cleanup was basically due to corporate governance failures in most of the banks.