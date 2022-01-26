Ghana: Let's Ensure Peace in Bawku - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged members of the Bawku Traditional Council to support the government's efforts towards ensuring lasting peace at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The President made the call at a meeting with a delegation from the Bawku Traditional Council, led by the Bawku Naba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.

The President urged the Bawku Naba to do all he could to support efforts of government to bring peace permanently in Bawku.

"Bawku Naba, you know that ever since I took the oath of office and became President, my major concern has been to enforce the oath that I took to uphold the constitution and the laws of Ghana."

"The laws of Ghana include the decisions of the Supreme Court of our country, and I know fully well the nature of the decision the Supreme Court took over the Bawku chieftaincy conflict which named you as the Bawku Naba."

"Ever since I became President, I have not made any secret of the fact that for me, he is the Bawku Naba. So with this background, I am hoping that the Bawku Naba will also find a way to co-operate with government to bring peace to the area," President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo pointed out the cost of maintaining peace in Bawku on government's expenditure, indicating that those monies could be channelled in areas of development in Bawku.

"The money we spend on security in Bawku, those monies could be used to develop the place," President Akufo-Addo said.

The meeting, which was on the invitation of President Akufo-Addo, was to dialogue and find ways to ensure peace, security and development in the Bawku Traditional Council.