Ghana: NYA to Recruit 100,000 Volunteers

Kumasi — National Youth Authority (NYA) is to recruit 100,000 young volunteers as part of an initiative to formalise their activities in the country.

This will enable them to contribute to national development through volunteerism in the areas of infrastructural development, health, wellbeing, education and environmental protection.

Mr Pius EnamHadzide, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NYA, announced this when he led a delegation from NYA to pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.

The NYA is seeking the support of Asantehene, to launch its impending National Youth Volunteer Programme (NYVP).

MrHadzidesaid the NYVP was expected to recruit and deploy 100,000 young people in the short term, to be trained and inculcate the spirit of volunteerism in them.

He said the programme would help the country attain targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030.

According to the CEO "It is regrettable in our view that, when your car breaks down on the road, and you ask for the assistance of a young person to help you push and park properly, many a times they end up demanding some financial consideration from you.

"Because of financial benefits, many youth refrain from offering their assistance to others in solving problems they confront, which is a shame," Mr Hadzide said.

He asked OtumfuoOsei Tutu to host and chair the proposed launch of the programme at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi.

The Asantehene commended the NYA team for conceiving such noble and well-meaning initiative.

He noted that Ghana would benefit from the successful implementation of the programme and pledged his support for it.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu encouraged the youth to take advantage of the NYVP initiative and create jobs.

He advised the NYA to assist the youth develop their talents to be able to contribute meaningfully to development.

OtumfuoOsei Tutu said his secretariat would work with the Authority in the planning of the launch to ensure its success