Ghana: NDC Resolves to Vote Against E-Levy

Kumasi — The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated its position again that it will always vote against the Electronic Levy (E-Levy) to ensure the bill is not passed.

The NDC reiterated its position at a townhall meeting on Monday, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The meeting sought to raise questions about the state of the economy and especially, the introduction of the E-Levy.

Three Members of Parliament (MPs),Elizabeth OfosuAgyare, Techiman North, Eric Opoku, Asunafo South and John Jinapor,Yapei Kusawgu as well as the party's chairman, Samuel OfosuAmpofo, who spoke at the meeting pledged to fight for the ordinary or average Ghanaian not to be burdened by the E-Levy.

According to the party,"all the 137 MPs will vote against it and even if the government decides to push it, we will not be part of its implementation."

The party called on Ghanaians to support their position on the E-Levy policy for the fact that it would bring a lot of hardship on the ordinary people as those depending on others would be highly affected.

It observed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has realised the dependency ratio in the country was large hence the policy to drain their livelihood.

The NDC was worried that the NPP had borrowed about $220 million, more than any government in the country, but "there is nothing to show off".

It used the occasion to throw light on the expenditure of GHC112 billion borrowed during the administration of former President, John Mahama.

Some of the money was pumped into the Kumawu water project, the Kumasi International Airport, Afari Military Hospital, blocks, etc, and challenged the NPP to show what it had done with the huge borrowed money.

The NDC wondered why the NPP did not find it imperative for collaboration but through bullying.

MrAmpofo expressed his party's willingness to engage in the E-Levy debate.

However, that would only happen when the "government consults the party with regard to the approval and implementation."

"I am ready to organise our people to engage the government on the E-Levy if they (government) is ready to consult us," he said.

This comes after the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has urged dialogue and consensus-building among the Minority and Majority.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association workshop, Mr Bagbin said the absence of these has resulted in numerous brawls in the House.

However, he indicated he would, without fear and favour, apply the rules of the House as it reconvenes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

"The only way is to get the two sides to consult and to dialogue with each other, to co-operate, to compromise, to collaborate to achieve consensus, this is an imperative imposed on us political leaders by the people of Ghana, and we have no choice.

"So when the other side fails to gather their number and a decision doesn't favour them, the Speaker cannot be the cause... I am not a Member of Parliament in Ghana," the Speaker cautioned.