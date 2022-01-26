South Africa: Daily Roll Call of Arrests, NPA Prosecutions and Convictions - 25 January 2022

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Our round-up of successful criminal prosecutions, arrests or ongoing matters in South Africa's courts. We do this to reflect on the rule of law and to make justice visible.

Limpopo

A 30-year-old man appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrates' Court in connection with two counts of rape, sexual assault, five counts of child abuse and one of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The man from Tshitereke village in Vhembe District is alleged to have preyed on an 11-year-old boy and his mother. Presiding officer Mukoma Maiwashe said the applicant failed to prove exceptional circumstances and could likely be a danger. Bail was therefore denied.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2021, but were reported on 21 November 2021 after the victim told a relative.

The child did not confide in his mother as he was also abused by the boyfriend. During his bail appearance, the man submitted an affidavit indicating that he would lose his job and suffer financial loss by spending time in custody while maintaining his innocence.

The prosecution opposed bail and called a State witness who indicated the applicant had a previous case against him, in August 2020, of assault...

