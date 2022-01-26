South Africa: Climate Finance for African Nations Is the Sustainable Solution - Activist and Author Vanessa Nakate

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

Our Burning Planet's Onke Ngcuka converses with climate activist and debut author Vanessa Nakate about the intersectionality of the climate crisis on Africa's people.

'It's important to really look at the climate issue in an intersectional lens, because in that way, you will understand that climate change is more than weather, climate change is more than statistics, climate change is more than data points - it's actually about the people," said Vanessa Nakate, a renowned Ugandan climate justice activist, during an Our Burning Planet webinar on Tuesday.

In the webinar, Our Burning Planet climate journalist Onke Ngcuka and Nakate discussed the activist's debut book, A Bigger Picture, and the need for an intersectional approach to the climate crisis, climate finance and how different people experience different impacts.

A key aspect of the conversation saw Ngcuka and Nakate discuss the term 'survival lives', a phrase that Nakate uses in her book.

"When I talk about survival lives, I mean that what [people]... earn today is what they feed on, or what their children feed on, and many times it is these people who face some of the worst impacts of the climate crisis."

Nakate explained that when climate disasters destroy people's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X