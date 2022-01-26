Namibia: Nanso Denounces School Chair Shortage

Albertina Nakale

With the 2022 school year in full swing, the Zambezi education directorate must urgently intervene at Muyako Combined School, where learners have been forced to bring their chairs because of the school's shortage of furniture.

According to concerned parents, some learners had to sit on the cold, hard floor during class and were then encouraged to bring their furniture from home.

However, some parents, the majority of those who reside in villages, claim they cannot afford to provide chairs for their children to carry along to school.

"Our children have to travel long distances to and from school, carrying these chairs. It's exhausting for them because, by the time they reach home, they are exhausted to do their homework. Many parents cannot afford to provide a chair for their kids, so the learners are forced to sit on the floor," complained a parent who refused to be mentioned.

The Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) spokesperson Esther Shakela said, unfortunately, some learners are being asked to carry their chairs to school, especially considering that some learners have to travel long distances - at times on foot to get to school.

"Government must prioritise infrastructural development, which includes ascertaining that schools are in the best state to accommodate learners. It is uncalled for, for learners to be asked to carry chairs. Furthermore, some learners come from households that are genuinely unable to cater for such a need - and this not only exacerbates the inequalities that already exist; it likewise creates an environment that promotes stigma," she reacted.

According to her, while Nanso understands the compromises schools have to make, given what they have to ensure learning continues, the union called on them to do so in a manner that does not further disadvantage learners who already face a myriad of challenges.

As an organisation, they strongly encourage alternative solutions to this problem to be found.

Zambezi education regional director Jost Kawana yesterday denied any knowledge of the situation of learners carrying chairs to school every day but has promised to investigate so that the issue is addressed.

While an investigation into the matter is welcomed, it is simply not enough, as, at the start of the year, the education ministry announced schools were ready and fully equipped with textbooks and furniture for the new school year.

"I am not aware that there is a school that tells learners to bring chairs to school. I just saw it on social media. It doesn't mean we don't provide chairs to schools. We have a budget allocated to schools to cater for maintenance, including when chairs are broken. If schools are unable to repair broken chairs, then the regional office comes in and assists. It's not just Muyako Combined School but most schools are facing similar challenges. As a regional office, that issue is receiving the utmost attention to address the shortage of furniture in schools," Kawana noted.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu acknowledged learners take chairs to school.

"There are no school chairs. They are broken. It's a new problem. The ministry of education is working on the situation to ensure chairs are repaired. In the meantime, schools and parents made that temporary arrangement," Sampofu noted.