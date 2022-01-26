South Africa: Rising Tide of Anti-Migrant Rhetoric Mirrors South Africa's Shameful Track Record

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mavuso Msimang

How so very noteworthy it would have been had the people who are now mobilising the community to expel migrants, demanded urgent steps to prosecute the murderers of innocent people and saboteurs of the economy. Or, if they had decided to stage demonstrations against the perpetrators of State Capture.

Over the past fortnight, South Africans have been fixated on an extravagant distraction occasioned by Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's article that vilified members of the judiciary, trivialised the country's Constitution and launched a cowardly attack on her fellow leaders in the African National Congress (ANC) and Cabinet.

When President Ramaphosa elected, after a meeting with Honourable Sisulu, to use the agency of his office to release a statement that purportedly conveyed her retraction of the offending aspects of her article, the fiasco was prolonged. An unrepentant Sisulu wasted no time in firmly rebuffing the president and in that act, let the universe know that she maintained her position that senior African judges are "house Negroes" and lickspittles who pass their court judgments for the benefit of foreign masters.

As the public continued in thrall of Sisulu's sideshow, a surge of militant xenophobia was playing itself out across the land, with Gauteng...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

