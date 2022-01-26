South Africa: Final SIU Covid-19 Corruption Report Released - Now Comes Ramaphosa's Time for Tough Action

analysis

The SIU final report into Covid-related procurement irregularities names names, points to how corruption has become a web, and is a ticking clock for President Cyril Ramaphosa to act.

The extent of the feeding frenzy of taxpayers' money meant for procurement of Covid-19-related goods and services in state departments and institutions has been set out in gobsmacking detail in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report released on Tuesday.

This final of six reports marks the end of 18 months of investigation by the SIU. The report lists the names of those implicated and investigated. These include ministers, mayors, MECs, captains and colonels as well as chief financial officers, directors and heads of department.

In total, 224 government officials have been referred for disciplinary action, 386 people have been referred for prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and 330 companies have been recommended for blacklisting. The report stems from the investigation of 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers. Of these, 62% were found to be irregular.

The contracts investigated involved R14.3-billion and made up about 9.4% of the total amount of R152-billion that the state spent on Covid-19 expenditure between April 2020 and September 2020.

Behind the broad strokes,...