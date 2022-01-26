Africa: Scientists Sound Alarm Over World Chemical Pollution Levels

analysis

Levels of chemical pollution have gone beyond what humanity can manage or assess, a study has found, raising the alarm that this can and has led to detrimental effects on environmental and human health.

The study, which noted limitations in its findings due to the difficulty in assessing and managing chemical pollution, was conducted by more than 10 scientists and researchers from universities across the globe. It said the amount of chemical pollution had exceeded the planetary boundaries and outstripped global capacity for assessment and monitoring.

"The increasing rate of production and releases of larger volumes and higher numbers of novel entities (chemical pollution) with diverse risk potentials exceed societies' ability to conduct safety-related assessments and monitoring," the scientists said in the paper.

Chemical pollution poses a threat to human health and causes severe harm to the ecosystem and the Earth's systems and subsystems. Plastic has been noted as being a chemical of high concern, with chemicals overall having breached a planetary boundary.

Planetary boundaries were established in 2009, and define the space in which the biophysical processes regulating the Earth's systems...