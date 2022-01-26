Nigeria: Gov Emmanuel Heads PDP Primary Election Committee in Ekiti

26 January 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The governorship election in Ekiti State is scheduled for July 16.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has named a five-member committee to oversee the conduct of a special congress in Ekiti State ahead of the July 18 governorship election.

As announced in a statement on Tuesday by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, the team will be led by Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

Other members are Nigeria's former Minister of State for Defence, Olusola Obada, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu (Secretary), Michael Mku and Ibrahim Khalid.

According to Mr Bature, the committee has been tasked to elect the PDP governorship flag bearer in January 26, 2022 exercise.

"The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the State Capital, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State," the party said.

The screening committee, headed by a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi, had in November 2021, cleared all the 17 aspirants to contest for the party's ticket.

Some of the prominent aspirants include a former governor of the state, Segun Oni, who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), a former deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola, serving Senator, Biodun Olujimi, and the immediate past state chairperson of the party, Bisi Kolawole.

Others are Kayode Adaramodu, Wale Aribisala; Ajijola Oladimeji, Deji Ogunsakin, Yinka Akerele, Deborah Alo, Olumide Olubunmi, Cecillia Ebiesuwa, Modupe Asaolu, and Adekemi Adewunmi.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X