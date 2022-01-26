Morocco/Senegal: Afcon 2021 - Senegal, Morocco Progress Into Quarter-Finals

The Teranga Lions and Atlas Lions are among the favourites for the title

Two more teams- Senegal and Morocco- have booked their places in the quarter-final stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations following their victories in Tuesday's Round of 16 fixtures.

In the day's first contest, Sadio Mane was on target as Senegal beat nine-man Cape Verde 2-0.

The Liverpool man was, however, forced off with a concussion.

Cape Verde midfielder Patrick Andrade got the marching orders midway through the first half, while Bamba Dieng added Senegal's second in second-half injury time.

Before the kickoff in the Senegal, Cape Verde tie, there was a minute's silence for Monday's victims of the crush at the Olembe Stadium where a number of people reportedly lost their lives and many others hospitalised.

Senegal will face either Mali or Equatorial Guinea in the last eight on Sunday.

The Teranga Lions were beaten finalists at the last Afcon but they hope to go all the way this time having failed to conquer the continent in previous tries.

In the day's other match, Morocco came from behind to beat Malawi 2-1. Achraf Hakimi's free-kick sealed victory for the North Africans.

Gabadinho Mhango had put the Flames in front early on with a thunderous strike from 40-yards, but Morocco responded well and they got the equaliser they deserved just before the break, through Youssef En-Nesyri.

With 20 minutes remaining, Hakimi completed the comeback in style with his second free-kick goal of the tournament and thus booked Morocco's place in the last eight where they will face either Ivory Coast or Egypt.

Both Senegal and Morocco finished top of their respective groups in the preliminary stages.