Nigeria: Covid-19 - Ondo Reports Backlog of Seven Deaths Tuesday

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that Ondo State reported a backlog of seven deaths from the coronavirus pandemic for January 11 to 23, 2022.

The disease centre also disclosed on its Facebook page Wednesday morning that the country recorded 250 new infections across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday.

It noted that Nigeria's fatality toll now stands at 3,133, while the infection toll increased to 252,678.

The centre added that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 122 new infections, which include a backlog 90 cases from January 20 to 23, 2022.

The data raised the total number of discharged cases in the country to 227,491.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, which ranked first on the log, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Gombe State and the FCT reported 44 and 20 new cases respectively to rank second and third.

Kaduna State followed with 19 cases; Borno State,16; while Delta and Ondo State reported seven cases each.

Rivers State also recorded six cases, Jigawa and Oyo States, three cases each, while the trio of Bauchi, Kano and Ogun States reported a single case each.