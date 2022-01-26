South Africa: SIU Probe Into Government's R14.3 Billion Covid-19 Spending Finds Thousands of Irregular Contracts

analysis

While the Special Investigating Unit report does not include details of ongoing investigations into allegations received by the SIU after the timeline set for matters to be included in the final report, it has corroborated much of Daily Maverick's previous investigations and reportage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday authorised the public release of the final report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the procurement -- by all spheres of government -- of goods, works and services associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement accompanying the release of the report, the SIU said it had investigated 5,467 contracts awarded to 3,066 service providers with a total value of R14.3-billion.

Investigations into 4,549 contracts have been finalised, of which 2,803 were found to be irregular.

Perhaps the most notable example is the case of Digital Vibes, the Department of Health (DoH) and ANC NEC member and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. In a Daily Maverick webinar, Scorpio's...