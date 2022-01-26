South Africa: Celebrating Portia Ngcaba - Saved By ARVs, but Killed By Cancer

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vuyiseka Dubula

As activists, we often use funerals as our collective reflection space and speak out about why we are burying our peers. Portia Ngcaba is one of the veteran comrades who encouraged me to speak out about my own HIV. She was not killed by HIV, but by the same inequalities that created conditions for many to die of Aids in the early 2000s.

On 21 January we woke up to the news that the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) veteran activist Portia Ngcaba had died. After she had lived with HIV for 25 years, none of us expected her to die of lymphoma at the age of 47.

Ngcaba was born in Nqamakwe in the former Transkei, one of eight siblings (five girls and three boys). In 2004 she had a baby boy and in 2011 a baby girl. Both were HIV-negative thanks to the ARVs we campaigned for all the way to the Constitutional Court. She leaves behind these two children.

The struggle for access to effective and early diagnosis and treatment for cancer is long. Many of us who fought the long struggle for access to antiretroviral therapy find we are now dying of another disease because of the...

