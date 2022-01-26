South Africa: Appeal Court Dismisses Bid to Resuscitate Gordhan-SARS 'Rogue Unit' Report - Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Bills Mount

25 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

On 19 January 2022, the Supreme Court of Appeal finally banged the last nail in the coffin of the 'Rogue Unit' report, dismissing Mkhwebane's 'application for reconsideration of her petition for leave to appeal'.

In October 2021, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane directly approached Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya to hear an appeal of a 2020 Pretoria High Court ruling that her SA Revenue Service (SARS) "Rogue Unit" report was an unsubstantiated fiction.

Undaunted by a scathing December 2020 high court ruling by judges Selby Baqwa, Annali Basson and Leonie Windell, and despite hefty personal cost orders, the Public Protector pushed on.

The judges described Mkhwebane's work and findings as "without foundation", based on "discredited reports and unsubstantiated facts" and "the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis".

In December 2020, the high court also ordered that Mkhwebane personally pay 15 % of the legal costs of current Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's legal challenge of her "report", adding to her not insubstantial and growing pile of personal cost orders and other punitive awards.

Public protector's legal bills mount with another 'gross negligence' finding against her

In August 2019...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X