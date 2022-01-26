South Africa: Appeal Court Dismisses Bid to Resuscitate Gordhan-SARS 'Rogue Unit' Report - Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Legal Bills Mount

analysis

On 19 January 2022, the Supreme Court of Appeal finally banged the last nail in the coffin of the 'Rogue Unit' report, dismissing Mkhwebane's 'application for reconsideration of her petition for leave to appeal'.

In October 2021, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane directly approached Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Judge President Mandisa Maya to hear an appeal of a 2020 Pretoria High Court ruling that her SA Revenue Service (SARS) "Rogue Unit" report was an unsubstantiated fiction.

Undaunted by a scathing December 2020 high court ruling by judges Selby Baqwa, Annali Basson and Leonie Windell, and despite hefty personal cost orders, the Public Protector pushed on.

The judges described Mkhwebane's work and findings as "without foundation", based on "discredited reports and unsubstantiated facts" and "the product of a wholly irrational process, bereft of any sound legal or factual basis".

In December 2020, the high court also ordered that Mkhwebane personally pay 15 % of the legal costs of current Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's legal challenge of her "report", adding to her not insubstantial and growing pile of personal cost orders and other punitive awards.

Public protector's legal bills mount with another 'gross negligence' finding against her

In August 2019...