South Africa: Police Hunt Killers of 'Dedicated' Tembisa Teacher

As condolences continue to pour in, investigations are under way into the murder of Thembisile Ngendane, the deputy principal of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

On Tuesday morning, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, accompanied by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa to offer condolences after the tragic loss of deputy principal Thembisile Ngendane.

Speaking to pupils, teachers and a handful of parents from the school governing body, Motshekga said: "On behalf of the department, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Ngendane family and the entire school community.

"What a painful experience to have a teacher, a dedicated and hard-working one, killed in such a gruesome manner. I am told on the day of the incident this teacher was working very late... when everyone had gone home. Unfortunately, this left her exposed and later killed just outside the school premises."

Ngendane (50) was shot and killed outside the school gate on Friday, 21 January, while sitting in her car.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said the motive for the killing has not yet been established: "The incident happened at Phomolong Secondary School around 2.50pm. Preliminary investigations have revealed that three gunmen driving in...