Namibia: Ndove Named Finance Executive Director

The finance ministry yesterday confirmed the appointment of Titus Ndove as its new executive director. According to an internal ministerial memo, Ndove was appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister and will commence his new duties on 1 February 2022.

Ndove replaces long-serving ED, Ericah Shafudah who retired last year after serving at treasury for 22 years.

According to the memo from finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi, Ndove brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of over 20 years, ranging notably from public financial management, public procurement, central and commercial banking, financial markets, and corporate governance.

His previous positions include head of public sector and market intelligence at Standard Bank, deputy executive director for State accounts and accountant general at Ministry of Finance, director of financial markets at Bank of Namibia, and advisor to treasury.

Ndove graduated from the University of London with an MSc in Financial Economics. He is a Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI) graduate fellow, specialising in debt markets. Further qualifications include a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Namibia and an International Executive Development Programme - London Business School and Wits.

"At the same time, we would like to sincerely thank Francois Brand for steering the MoF ship during his acting period. We commend Mr Brand for executing his duties with courage and commitment. Join me in welcoming Mr Ndove to the MOF family," read Shiimi's memo. - ebrandt@nepc.com.na