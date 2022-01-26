Zimbabwe: Mines Ministry Loses Map... Pegging of Mines Halted

26 January 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

The Mines and Minerals Development Ministry's Mashonaland West provincial office is failing to attend to clients intending to prospect for minerals in Norton following the mysterious disappearance of a mining map last year.

Speaking in Chinhoyi yesterday during a Women in Business Interactive meeting organised by the Women Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises and Community Development Ministry, Miners Federation of Zimbabwe provincial chairman, Ms Chiedza Chipangura said prospecting for minerals had become a challenge in Norton district following the disappearance of a mining map.

She said a lot of women were failing to venture into mining legitimately and face constant harassment from machete gangs.

"A lot of people including women are failing to access mining licences because of the missing map and as if that isn't enough, women are harassed by machete gangs," she said.

Women in mining said they wanted protection from Government for them to contribute significantly to the economy of the nation.

Efforts to get comment from provincial mining director, Ms Sibongubuhle Mpindiwa were futile this morning but well-placed sources confirmed the disappearance of the map.

Guest speaker, Women Affairs Minister Stembiso Nyoni lauded women in the province for contributing to the economy of the nation and promised to involve the responsible ministry to address the women's concerns.

