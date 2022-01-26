Zimbabwe: Magwaro to Lead Lady Cheetahs

Multi-talented Margaret Magwaro will lead the Zimbabwe women's national rugby sevens side - the Lady Cheetahs - when they tour Lesotho for the Africa Cup pre-qualifying tournament.

Magwaro was included in the final team announced by Zimbabwe Rugby Union which also has multi-talented Precious Marange, who is a national team cricket player.

The team is expected to have a send-off ceremony this evening before their departure for Maseru, Lesotho, tomorrow afternoon.

The Lesotho competition is penciled in for January 29 to January 30 and the hosts Lesotho will be joined by Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union wished the team all the best ahead of the Africa Cup Sevens tournament which will this year act as qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games, and, more importantly, the Rugby World Cup Sevens, which will take place for the first time on African soil (South Africa).

Lesotho will host the Regional Sevens (South) tournament, a new initiative by Rugby Africa to ensure all member states are given an equal opportunity to qualify for the Africa Cup Sevens.

Zimbabwe Women 7s Team

Peace Sithole, Margaret Magwaro, Lindiwe Munerenyu, Samantha Chirongoma, Precious Chirinda, Chiwoniso Mabika, Robny Mhembere, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Delight Mukomondo, Caroline Malenga, Precious Marange, Gladys Mukome.

Management

Head Coach: Dereck Chiwara, Assistant Coach: Charity Macucuti, Physio: Anne Butau, Manager: Vivien Manuel, Head of Delegation: Abigail Mnikwa.