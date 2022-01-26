Zimbabwe: Wallace Wins Dugmore Trophy

MICHAEL Wallace was crowned the 2022 Dugmore Trophy champion at Bulawayo Golf Club after he managed to beat a field of 56 players who took to the field at the weekend.

The Borrowdale Brooke-based top amateur golfer managed to score rounds of 71, 78 and 70 for a total 219 to win the opening tournament of the Zimbabwe Golf Association calendar.

Wallace playing off two-handicap is improving with each passing year as he is also the reigning Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club champion.

"I am happy to have won this tournament, and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me in this journey. I am looking forward to continue with this development and continue to represent the country before I turn professional.

"The field was competitive but I managed to do well," said Wallace.

Mathew Williams of Bulawayo Golf Club used his course knowledge to remain in contention as he finished second.

Williams, who play off four-handicap managed to card rounds of 75, 75 and 76 for a total 226 which saw him tie on points with Barry Painting who finished third because of his handicap.

Painting, a Bulawayo Country Club player, has since reverted to amateur golf after he briefly turned professional in 2014 and 2015 had decent two opening rounds of 74 and 73 but a third round of 79 saw him slip from the lead which he had taken.

Chapman Golf Club was not to be outdone as Ethan Kristiansen and Nkosilathi Dube finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Kristiansen had scores of 78, 79, and 77 off his zero handicap for a total 234 as Dube had rounds of 76, 76 and 84 for 236.

ZRP Golf club which also managed to send a team for the tournament had Kelvin Muchenje and Valentine Murapa finish sixth and seventh as Tariro November of chapman, Country Club's Clifford Sibanda and Greg Scott completed the top ten.

The Dugmore Trophy which was supposed to be played over four rounds reduced to a 56-holes tournament because of the rains which briefly stopped play.

The Dugmore Trophy is the traditional opening tournament of the golf calendar and has some national points considered for national events like the Eisenhower and world championship rankings.