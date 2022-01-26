Morocco/Malawi: Afcon 2021 - Morocco Beats Malawi (2-1), Qualifies for Quarterfinals

Yaounde — The Moroccan soccer team has qualified for the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), after beating Malawi by a score of 2 goals to 1 (half-time 1-1), Tuesday night at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, in the round of 16.

Malawi opened the score in the 7th minute by Gabadinho Mhango, while Youssef En-Nesyri (45+2) and Achraf Hakimi (70) scored the two goals of the Atlas Lions.

In the quarterfinals, Morocco will meet the winner of the game between Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday.