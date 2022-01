Tunis/Tunisia — Mahdia logged 4 more COVID-19 deaths and 422 infections in the past 24 hours, the local health directorate said.

Among the confirmed cases 171 were reported in Mahdia and 42 in Boumerdes.

The number of hospitalisations stands currently at 37. The caseload rose to 30,300, including 807 deaths and 25,700 recoveries.