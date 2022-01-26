Namibia: LAN of the Brave Back Online

THE Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) is planning to host the biggest Namibian gaming event to date.

Following how successful NamLAN was in 2020, the need to expand the entirely online competition has arisen, the organisers say.

NamLAN 2021 will officially start on Saturday and run till 13 February, with matches and proceedings to be streamed on Nesa platforms as far as possible.

The event was postponed to this year due to the IESF Esports World Championships in November 2021.

"Be sure not to miss out on two weeks of fun-filled gaming and sportsman rivalry. This period will be a game changer," Nesa says.

Given that all games will be hosted online, each player will be responsible for their own set-up and internet connectivity as required by the games played.

An entry fee of N$200 per person will provide access to all the action on Assetto Corsa, League of Legends, Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and Fortnite.

Registration is open until 23h59 tomorrow on the NamLAN website (www.namlan.org), along with comprehensive event details and game rules.

NamLAN 2021 is made possible with the dedicated support of Logitech, Nanodog, Future CC, Vander Designs, and Evolve IT.