Namibia: LAN of the Brave Back Online

26 January 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Namibian Electronic Sports Association (Nesa) is planning to host the biggest Namibian gaming event to date.

Following how successful NamLAN was in 2020, the need to expand the entirely online competition has arisen, the organisers say.

NamLAN 2021 will officially start on Saturday and run till 13 February, with matches and proceedings to be streamed on Nesa platforms as far as possible.

The event was postponed to this year due to the IESF Esports World Championships in November 2021.

"Be sure not to miss out on two weeks of fun-filled gaming and sportsman rivalry. This period will be a game changer," Nesa says.

Given that all games will be hosted online, each player will be responsible for their own set-up and internet connectivity as required by the games played.

An entry fee of N$200 per person will provide access to all the action on Assetto Corsa, League of Legends, Defence of the Ancients 2 (DotA2), Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and Fortnite.

Registration is open until 23h59 tomorrow on the NamLAN website (www.namlan.org), along with comprehensive event details and game rules.

NamLAN 2021 is made possible with the dedicated support of Logitech, Nanodog, Future CC, Vander Designs, and Evolve IT.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X