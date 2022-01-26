South Africa: Technology Innovation Agency Welcomes Appointment of New Board

The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), has welcomed the appointment of the new TIA board by Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.

The appointment follows the expiration of the term of the previous board.

According to TIA, the board plays a pivotal oversight role, helping to guide the strategic direction of the agency. It brings with it a wealth of experience and expertise from various areas in the innovation ecosystem.

This includes venture capital, techno-entrepreneurship, intellectual property management, technology transfer and governance know-how.

"I would like to thank the outgoing board for their vision, commitment and dedication in ensuring that TIA delivers on its mandate. We wish them well for the future," said Acting CEO Patrick Krappie.

"The new board comes at an exciting, yet challenging time, for the National System of Innovation, where the agency is increasingly being called upon to find ways to maximise impact as it executes its mandate of technology innovation and commercialisation."

Krappie said he was looking forward to working with the new members to ensure that TIA continues to deliver on its mandate, in response to key government policy priorities.

TIA is a public entity in South Africa that serves as the key institutional intervention to bridge the innovation gap between research and development from higher education institutions, science councils, the public and private sectors, and commercialisation.

The main mandate of TIA is funding and supporting innovative technologies that show potential to be commercialised.

The organisation also has programmes that provide non-financial support to innovators and Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs).

The new members of the TIA board are:

- Ms Matsi Modise (Chairperson)

- Dr Revel Iyer

- Ms Anati Canca

- Ms Lindiwe Matlali

- Mr Butana Mboniswa (returning)

- Mr Thabiso Ramasike (returning)

- Ms Sebenzile Matsebula (returning)

- Mr Patrick Krappie.