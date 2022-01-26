Egypt: Minister - Egypt Provides All Support to Libyan People

22 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait reviewed the outcome of the meeting convened by the Egyptian-Libyan joint customs committee, instructing the officials concerned to proceed with the implementation of presidential directives as regards providing all support and assistance to the Libyan people, and promoting bilateral customs cooperation.

Egypt has come a long way in implementing its ambitious program to develop and mechanize its customs system, Maait said in a statement released Friday by the Ministry of Finance.

We are ready to transfer the Egyptian experience in this field to Libya, the minister added, noting that the experience has been based on updating the legislative and administrative structure through issuing the new customs law to shift from a paper-based work environment to a digital one.

In this regard, Maait pointed out to the application of the "single window" system that connects different ports electronically; in a way that helps simplify and automate procedures, cut the costs of import and export, facilitate international trade, and reduce customs release time.

