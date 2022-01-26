Egypt: Fouad, UK Climate Action Champion Probe Joint Mechanisms

22 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said Egypt is keen on capitalizing on the experiment of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), held in Glasgow, the UK, as the country is making arrangements for holding COP27, according to a statement by the ministry.

Egypt is cooperating with climate action champions, she said, adding the country laid down an institutional framework for preparing for the upcoming climate change gathering, due to convene in Sharm el Sheikh.

Egypt formed a higher committee, led by the prime minister and with the membership of all ministries concerned, Fouad said at talks with UN High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping on Saturday.

Fouad pointed out the foreign minister will chair the conference, adding she will become the representative and the ministerial coordinator for the event, in addition to the three committees concerned with political and technical part, logistics and organizational matters as well as financial matters and sponsors.

She affirmed the necessity of boosting cooperation and partnership with the British chairmanship of COP26 through holding several sessions and consultations.

A galaxy of figures is nominated for becoming high-level Egyptian climate action champion for COP27, according to her.

The champion will be chosen after probing all options and announced soon, she mentioned.

For his part, Topping said he is looking forward to starting work with his Egyptian counterpart to discuss pressing climate topics.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X