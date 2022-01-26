Egypt: Fouad, UK Climate Action Champion Probe Joint Mechanisms

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said Egypt is keen on capitalizing on the experiment of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), held in Glasgow, the UK, as the country is making arrangements for holding COP27, according to a statement by the ministry.

Egypt is cooperating with climate action champions, she said, adding the country laid down an institutional framework for preparing for the upcoming climate change gathering, due to convene in Sharm el Sheikh.

Egypt formed a higher committee, led by the prime minister and with the membership of all ministries concerned, Fouad said at talks with UN High Level Climate Action Champion Nigel Topping on Saturday.

Fouad pointed out the foreign minister will chair the conference, adding she will become the representative and the ministerial coordinator for the event, in addition to the three committees concerned with political and technical part, logistics and organizational matters as well as financial matters and sponsors.

She affirmed the necessity of boosting cooperation and partnership with the British chairmanship of COP26 through holding several sessions and consultations.

A galaxy of figures is nominated for becoming high-level Egyptian climate action champion for COP27, according to her.

The champion will be chosen after probing all options and announced soon, she mentioned.

For his part, Topping said he is looking forward to starting work with his Egyptian counterpart to discuss pressing climate topics.