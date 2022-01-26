Tanzania: Simba Seek Solace in Kagera Tie

HOLDERS Simba are seeking redemption away in Kagera, when they face Kagera Sugar in a solo midweek NBC Premier League fixture at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera Bukoba today.

It will be a match set to attract attention of many football fans as they want to see how the defending champions will react after stamping unconvincing results in their two successive league games.

The Msimbazi Street Reds dropped crucial five points from two away encounters they played following a 1-0 defeat to Mbeya City and a disappointing barren draw with Mtibwa Sugar at Manungu Complex in Morogoro.

As such; excelling in today's game will be the only way for them to prove that they have not yet given up the championship race thereby making their objective to defend the title for the fifth time in a row achievable.

However, the nature of Manungu Complex pitch was highly criticised for Simba's failure to clinch all three points and have already vowed to make full use of the artificial turf at Kaitaba venue to produce good results.

In another development, former Simba Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga has written a moving letter to Simba fans saying: "We lived special moments together. I can say with certainty that the most special moments I have had in football were in Dar es Salaam. "When I arrive, I soon found myself in a stadium full of passionate fans who have been by my side from the first minute. Cheering, supporting, celebrating and crying with us. That is why this moment is very difficult for me. I come through this letter to say 'see you later.'

He added: "I am grateful for all that Simba has provided to me and my family these past magical years. Thank you for sharing my pain and for giving me your hands and legs to help me through this recovery.

"Off the pitch and in Brazil, you guys made me feel like I was in Dar es Salaam being by my side the entire time. I will be announcing my new club soon but I need you to know that the Red Lion is part of me as well as every part of my body. See you soon Simba!

This is not goodbye," Fraga wrote on his Instagram account. For Kagera Sugar, it will be an opportunity for the renowned Ugandan striker Hamis Kiiza 'Diego' to showcase what he is capable to do after landing at the club during the elapsed mini-transfer window.

The former Simba and Young Africans hitman has once again found his way into the premier league ready to fly high Kagera Sugar colours and his major test is today's encounter. He has already contributed one goal to his club this season after netting a crucial goal in their 2-1 triumph over Dodoma Jiji recently at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma hence Simba should be aware of his threats.

In terms of overall performance in their past 12 matches, Kagera Sugar have been struggling after managing only three wins, four draws and five defeats to accommodate 11th slot with 13 points.

It has been a rough ride for the Kenyan trainer Francis Baraza at the helm of the club whose formula seems yet to begin working but their recent 2-1 win over Dodoma Jiji has given them a belief to do well. Meanwhile Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba report that Simba SC players and officials jet in Bukoba yesterday and were received with a rousing welcome from their fans ahead of their much-awaited match with Kagera Sugar FC today afternoon.

The league defending champions, Spaniard tactician Pablo Franco told reporters that they were eager to repeat what they recorded during their last league season when they pulzerized Kagera Sugar 2-0 at the Kaitaba Stadium.

Simba recorded their goals through international attacking midfielder Luis Miquissone in the 13th minute while Congolese striker Chris Mugalu netted the second goal in the 24th minute.

The match pitting Kagera Sugar and Simba was re-scheduled on December 18, last year by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) due to unavoidable circumstance.

On the other hand Kagera Sugar FC Head Coach, Francis Baraza, has boasted that his boys were in high spirit and ready to collect three maximum points when they host the league defending champions at Kaitaba Stadium this afternoon.

"Simba SC is a good side and we respect them. However, we are optimistic of emerging victorious in today's encounter," he said adding that most of the players were in top form.