Tanzania: President Samia Blames Arson, Negligence for Endless Fire Disasters

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has revealed arson and negligence as among the reasons that could be behind frequent fire outbreaks in markets in the country.

The Head of State revealed this yesterday during a meeting with Dar es Salaam Petty Traders Association and regional leaders at the State House.

"Another reason for the fire in the markets could be that food traders leave the beans in the kitchen until the morning when they are cooked; it's likely that they forget something else and it catches fire, inflicting catastrophic damage,"

President Samia remarked. She made the comment following two fires that gutted Kariakoo and Karume markets on July 10, 2021, and January 16, 2022, respectively, the true sources of which are still mysterious, while authorities investigate.

President Samia mentioned another reason as insurance,"Maybe for several years a trader has been insuring his/her business and has not benefited from it and deliberately set fire so they can be compensated."

Another possible reason, according to her, is that those who buy items from multiple merchants may find that someone has taken a large consignment and is reluctant to refund the money, so they decide to torch the market down because of greed. All of this could be the reasons.

She added, since now that the group (petty traders) has been formally recognised as one of the special groups under the newly constituted Ministry of Community Development, Gender Women, and Special Groups, it was critical for them to learn to care for themselves.

President Samia stated that the government will provide petty traders with specific training that will be held on a regular basis to help them grasp significant issues.

"Let's see how we get back to Karume," Samia added. "Let's see how we plan so that in the event of an emergency or an accident, a fire engine may pass and extinguish the fire," she said. Meanwhile, activities to relieve Karume market started yesterday, as city authorities delivered grader machines to

The Market Manager, who is also the Ilala Quarter Executive, Asha Mbongala said there will be four roads that will be friendly to reach the entire market area.

A spot check by 'Daily News' witnessed a grader machine leveling the roads at the market, while traders continued to erect their makeshift stalls. One of the leaders in the committee set up by the traders to deal with the disaster, Ismail Salfeisal said the roads existed from the beginning but traders invaded the area and blocked them.

He said initially, the petty traders prevented the grader machine from having access to the site because they feared that they would no longer be allowed to conduct their business in the area.

However, the government assured them that they would be allowed to carry out their normal activities in the same area. Luka Mrosso, a businessman at Karume market called on the government to tighten security especially at night to avoid disasters such as fir construct temporary roads.