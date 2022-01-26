Tanzania: Mbao Delighted to Host Yanga

YOUNG Africans opponents in the 4th round match of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) Mbao are delighted with the news that their game will be played at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Saturday.

Initially, the encounter was pegged at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city, but hosts Yanga have decided to transfer the match to Mwanza in order to give their fans a deserved entertainment.

In his immediate reaction after the news, Mbao owner Ammy Ninje described the development as a good news to them saying they have received the changes wholeheartedly.

"Let me thank Yanga and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) for blessing the changes and it is an advantage to us to believe that we can do wonders on the day by winning the match and progress into the next round," he said.

He added that the only difference between the two sides is the finance capabilities, saying Yanga are far much better than them, but in terms of footwork on the pitch, 90 minutes of play will be a good judge.

The match will revive tense memories which used to unfold at CCM Kirumba venue when Mbao featured in the Premier League as they were giving tough moments to the giants; Simba and Yanga.

Meanwhile, Yanga's net-burster Fiston Mayele has described his Democratic Republic of Congo's team mate, Chicco Ushindi as a potential player who is going to contribute a lot at the club.

Ushindi, who made his debut in the NBC Premier League on Sunday during a match between Yanga and Polisi Tanzania at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, was the last player to land at the Jangwani street-based club in the just ended mini-transfer window.

His arrival from TP Mazembe has paved way for Yanga's midfielder and the vice-captain Mukoko Tonombe who has now joined DR Congo giants; TP Mazembe and was officially introduced on Monday night at his new club.

However, speaking in the city after returning from a two match away league fixtures, Mayele showered his praises on Ushindi saying he knows how competitive he is when it comes to playing football.

"He is a friend and a relative as we both hail from Lubumbashi and I believe that he is going to contribute a lot like what I am doing since he is also a good striker," said Mayele who is Yanga's current top goal scorer.

Moreover, Mayele also saluted Heritier Makambo saying he is too a good striker capable to score goals even though he is finding less playing time in many league fixtures.

Yanga continue to fly high at the summit of the 16-team table with 35 points from 13 matches enjoying the existing 10-point gap over their closest pursuers Simba, who have a game in hand.