Nigeria: 105 Suspected Thugs On Transit to Ekiti Moved to Ondo Military Barracks

The 105 suspected political thugs arrested on their way to Ekiti state at lta Ore/ Efon junction have been moved to the 323 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were being transported with five 18-passenger buses and were driving along Ijebu- Ijesa-Ita Ore road, when they were intercepted and arrested at about 3 am on Wednesday, by soldiers.

They were arrested with dangerous weapons like locally made pistols, cudgels and cutlasses.

Sources at the Owens Barracks told Vanguard that the soldiers took them there for further investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the brigade, Captain Akin Omojokun confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Omojokun said that the suspects would be quizzed.

Details later...

