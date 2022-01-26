Namibia Set for Lesotho Sevens

THE Namibia Rugby Union on Monday named the senior women's team that will compete at the Rugby Africa Regional Sevens - South Tournament in Lesotho.

The tournament, which runs from Saturday to Sunday, doubles as a qualifier for the Africa Women's Sevens which in turn serves as a qualifier for the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

Rugby Africa introduced the competition to ensure all member states are given an equal opportunity to qualify for the Africa Cup Sevens.

Along with Namibia and host nation Lesotho, Mauritius, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Malawi will also be vying for honours.

It will be the first international outing for Namibia's sevens side in five years, with the team using the Lesotho tournament to gauge their level.

They leave tomorrow to play Zimbabwe and Mauritius on Saturday, before taking on Botswana and Lesotho on Sunday.

The team is led by head coach Christel Kotze, with team manager Bronwin Valerie and Wilfred Nico (doctor) completing the technical team.

The team leaving tomorrow consists of: Gustava Bassingthwaighte, Alicia Gertze, Irene Kooper and Fiola Vliete (all Rehoboth RC), Lucille Bassingthwaighte, Ndapanda Kakundi, Iyaloo Matheus and Liandra Muatnoube (all Unam RC), Gabriella Jahs (Grootfontein RC), Shandre Jantjies (WHS), Kaurirongua Mugunda (Okahandja RC), Tammy-Lee Roodt (Walvis Bay RC).