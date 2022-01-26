Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Fifty-eight patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern Red Sea, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, fifty-two patients are from Quarantine Center (1) and Testing Stations (51) in Asmara, Central Region. Four patients are from Quarantine Center (3) and Testing Station (1) in Assab, Southern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Testing Station in Teseney, Gash Barka region.

On the other hand, twenty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (23), and Southern Red Sea (4) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 99 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 8,655 while the number of deaths has risen to 91.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,250.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

22 January 2022